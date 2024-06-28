Maryam Nawaz Introduces New Governance Model For Rural Areas: Uzma
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2024 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Punjab Information Minister, Uzma Bukhari on Thursday said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had introduced new governance model for development of rural areas.
The new model is being implemented in rural areas to provide equal opportunities and basic necessities of life to the people living in far flung region of the province, she said while talking to a private news channel.
Ensuring the transparency, she said that all the development funds are being equally distributed among the Constituencies to achieve the objectives of modern governance system.
Commenting on the merit system, she said that merit has been ensured in all transfer and postings made in the Punjab. She made it clear that there is no truth about favoritism and nepotism anywhere in the province.
In reply to a question, she said that all ongoing schemes approved in the past are continuing without any discrimination.All necessary measures are being taken to provide essential medical facilities at District Headquarter (DHQ) and Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals (THQ),she added.
