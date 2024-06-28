Open Menu

Maryam Nawaz Introduces New Governance Model For Rural Areas: Uzma

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Maryam Nawaz introduces new governance model for rural areas: Uzma

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Punjab Information Minister, Uzma Bukhari on Thursday said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had introduced new governance model for development of rural areas.

The new model is being implemented in rural areas to provide equal opportunities and basic necessities of life to the people living in far flung region of the province, she said while talking to a private news channel.

Ensuring the transparency, she said that all the development funds are being equally distributed among the Constituencies to achieve the objectives of modern governance system.

Commenting on the merit system, she said that merit has been ensured in all transfer and postings made in the Punjab. She made it clear that there is no truth about favoritism and nepotism anywhere in the province.

In reply to a question, she said that all ongoing schemes approved in the past are continuing without any discrimination.All necessary measures are being taken to provide essential medical facilities at District Headquarter (DHQ) and Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals (THQ),she added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Information Minister Punjab All Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

ECC approves technical supplementary grants

ECC approves technical supplementary grants

8 minutes ago
 Govt urged to take serious action against Swat lik ..

Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents

53 minutes ago
 Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's ur ..

Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development

2 hours ago
 'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, ..

'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif

2 hours ago
 Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on ..

Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on June 28

2 hours ago
 Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for ..

Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for suspension of sentence in mar ..

2 hours ago
Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 8 ..

Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 80,000 certificates: BBISE chai ..

2 hours ago
 SSUET organizes seminar to mark Int'l Olympic Day

SSUET organizes seminar to mark Int'l Olympic Day

2 hours ago
 Members of the National Assembly from various con ..

Members of the National Assembly from various constituencies Thursday called on ..

2 hours ago
 Legal reforms essential to ensure justice, equalit ..

Legal reforms essential to ensure justice, equality for women: Federal Minister ..

2 hours ago
 Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting of Council of ..

Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting of Council of Libraries

2 hours ago
 BSP supports GB’s local communities through eco- ..

BSP supports GB’s local communities through eco-tourism, sustainable managemen ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan