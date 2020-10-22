UrduPoint.com
Maryam Nawaz Lambasts PTI Govt Over Karachi Raid

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 05:15 PM

Maryam Nawaz lambasts PTI govt over Karachi raid

The PML-N leaders raises questions about respect of the women, power and rule of law, adding that what actual issue is quite clear to everyone in the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2020) PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz lambasted PTI government by condemning raid at the hotel room to arrest her husband when she was sleeping there.

Maryam Nawaz asked whether power made people blind.

Taking to Twitter, the PML-N leader shared the video run by a top tv channel wherein the police was shown breaking door of the hotel room to arrest Captain retired Muhammad Safdar.

“Which state does treat their daughters in such a way?,” she asked, adding that who was mafia now.

“It is quite clear to everyone that what does mean state above state,” she added.

A local TV reported that Sindh police whose chief was allegedly held hostage broke the door of the hotel room when Maryam Nawaz was sleeping there to arrest her husband Captain retired Muhammad Safdar.

The video surfaced at the moment when an inquiry into the matter including the alleged “abduction of Sindh IGP” is underway. Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa had also taken notice of the incident and sought report while Sindh government formed a high-level committee to probe the whole matter.

More Stories From Pakistan

