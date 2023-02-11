Maryam Nawaz lashes out at Imran Khan in party’s convention

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PML-N senior vice-president says the PML-N does not fear of election and has landed in in the field while the person who has brought the country at the verge of collapse is hiding in Zaman Park.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior vice-president Maryam Nawaz on Saturday criticized Imran Khan without naming him during her address at the party’s convention in Islamabad.

Maryam Nawaz said that Imran Khan was responsible for the current crisis in the country. She said that she led the country to hold talks with the IMF for economic survival.

“I ask PM Shehbaz and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to bring that person hiding in Zaman park to hold talks with IMF,” she said, lashing out at the PTI Chief.

She stated that it was PML-N leadership which always took the country out of crisis.

“Every time when the crisis hit the country they intended to Nawaz Sharif,” she said, adding that the people who ruined the economy were now hiding.

“Where are 5 million jobs and homes?,” asked Maryam, while addressing Imran Khan without naming him.

The PML-N leader asked the youths to support the PML-N to take the country out of crisis. She asked them to carefully choose their leaders.

“You need to decide your leaders carefully. Who gave you laptops, who gave you scholarships and made universities for you and brought CPEC for your jobs,” she further said.

Maryam also took promise from the audience to support her party, saying that they would pull the country out of crisis.