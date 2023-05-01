UrduPoint.com

Maryam Nawaz Lauds PTV Flex App, Calls For Preservation Of Best Pakistani TV For Future

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 01, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Maryam Nawaz lauds PTV Flex App, calls for preservation of best Pakistani TV for future

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Chief Organizer of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Maryam Nawaz Monday commended the launch of the ptv Flex app and congratulated the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb, on its release.

Maryam Nawaz has underlined the importance of the PTV Flex app in enabling overseas Pakistanis to access PTV's outstanding content with ease.

Additionally, she stressed the need to preserve and provide access to the finest programs and dramas from the past for the younger generation.

Maryam Nawaz believed that it was of utmost importance to safeguard and make available the finest programs and dramas from the past for the benefit of the younger generation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Maryam Aurangzeb Muslim From PTV

Recent Stories

Karachi may experience light rain with thunderstor ..

Karachi may experience light rain with thunderstorm today evening

9 minutes ago
 Without concrete reforms in the system, it is not ..

Without concrete reforms in the system, it is not possible to overcome the crisi ..

32 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 30th Arabian Travel ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 30th Arabian Travel Market in Dubai, showcasing d ..

32 minutes ago
 Not happy with fifth position, want to play at num ..

Not happy with fifth position, want to play at number four: Mohammad Rizwan

39 minutes ago
 ‘Whoever called Nawaz thief his own son turned o ..

‘Whoever called Nawaz thief his own son turned out to be a thief,’ says Mary ..

55 minutes ago
 Imran Khan leads Lahore Rally for laborers today

Imran Khan leads Lahore Rally for laborers today

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.