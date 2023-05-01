Maryam Nawaz lauds PTV Flex App, calls for preservation of best Pakistani TV for future

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Chief Organizer of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Maryam Nawaz Monday commended the launch of the ptv Flex app and congratulated the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb, on its release.

Maryam Nawaz has underlined the importance of the PTV Flex app in enabling overseas Pakistanis to access PTV's outstanding content with ease.

Additionally, she stressed the need to preserve and provide access to the finest programs and dramas from the past for the younger generation.

