Maryam Nawaz Lauds Safe City Team For Excellent Monitoring Through Cameras
Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, praised the safe city team for its excellent
monitoring through cameras, which helped keep the city clean during Eidul Azha days.
In a tweet, the Chief Minister mentioned that the Safe City artificial intelligence
cameras provided excellent supervision and guidance for cleanliness.
The staff of Waste Management Company was engaged in disposal of remains
and waste in response to alerts from Safe City.
The Safe City identified 356 locations where LWMC teams needed to manage
waste.
A spokesperson for the Safe Cities stated the Waste Management Company
took timely action based on Safe City's alerts. The Lahore Waste Management
Company (LWMC) personnel were also on duty at the Safe City Center.
The Safe City is providing all possible support to law enforcement and civic
agencies.
