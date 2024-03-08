Open Menu

Maryam Nawaz Launches Tree Plantaion Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Maryam Nawaz launches tree plantaion drive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Friday launched a tree plantation campaign

by plating a sapling in Dargai Gill Forest Park Sheikhupura.

According to official sources here, on ocassion of the World Women day, Maryam Nawaz being

the first woman Punjab CM planted a sapling of 'Banyan' known as 'Bargad'.

Speaking at the event, the CM said that tree plantation campaign would be helpful in dealing

with the climate change.

She said that trees play a significant role in reducing environmental pollution  besides playing

major role to stop cutting of land and increasing land's fertility.

Maryam Nawaz was briefed that on Women Day, 600,000 saplings would be planted across the province.

Tree plantation will be carried on banks of rivers as well. Overall more than 10 million trees would be

planted during spring tree plantation campaign.

It is pertinent to mention that it is unique honour of planting 12,000 saplings at once on the Women Day.

Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb also planted a sapling while MPA Sania Ashiq and others

were also present.

