ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Maryam Nawaz had left from London for Pakistan.

In a tweet, she said, "Maryam Nawaz Sahiba will reach Lahore at 3.05 p.m. on Saturday,January 28, Insha Allah."