Maryam Nawaz leaves hotel in Karachi without press talk

Maryam Nawaz avoided media talk while leaving premises of Avari hotel in Karachi few hours after arrest of her husband Captain (retired) Safdar Awan over charges of violating sanctity of Mazar-e-Quaid.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 19th, 2020) PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz avoided press talk while leaving from the hotel she stayed yesterday night.

The reporters who reached outside Avari Hotel in Karachi for coverage of PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz tried to approach her for press talk and information about yesterday event of her husband's arrest but she avoided.

Maryam Nawaz, the reports said, just came out from the premises of the hotel in a convoy; she was surrounded by her personal security and police and just left the place without talking to media.

"We are here to know the real story as how Captain (retd) Safdar was arrested during thier stay at the hotel," said a reporter while seeking anonymity.

"We have been here since the morning but she never talked to the media to share the ordeal she had gone through," he added.

Earlier today, Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter and confirmed arrest of her husband Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar. She said police broke windows, entered into her hotel room and arrested Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar.

Police had booked Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar for violating sanctity of Mazar-e-Quaid.

In another video, Captain (retd) Safdar was spotting chanting the same slogan on premises of Avari Hotel in Karachi just at the moment when he was arrested.

He was spotted chanting slogan: “Vote ko Izzat do” (honor the vote) inside Mazar-e-Quaid. He also invited people to join him on the occasion when he was visiting mausoleum with Maryam Nawaz. The workers responded to Safdar’s call and chanted the same slogan for a period of time.

At this, Federal government gave strong reaction, demanded apology and asked them to lodge cases against all those who participated in the act.

A citizen filed an application at Brigade police station and asked to book Safdar, Maryam Nawaz and 200 other unidentified people for violating the sanctity of the mausoleum. Captain Safdar, the sources said, was arrested almost in the morning and taken to Aziz Bhatti police station.

In reaction to the incident, Special Advisor to PM on accountability Shahzad Akbar called it a “publicity stunt” and nothing else.

“Either the arrest of your husband was staged by you n your new ally as publicity stunt or you’re working against each other STILL! Which one is it?,” he tweeted.

Sindh government, however, said that arrest was not made on request of the provincial government.

Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani said that it was not appropriate what Captain (retired) Safdar did at mazar-e-Quaid.