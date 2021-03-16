UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maryam Nawaz Leveled Baseless Allegations To Influence Pending Cases: NAB

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 09:38 PM

Maryam Nawaz leveled baseless allegations to influence pending cases: NAB

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) while taking notice of baseless allegations and interpretations in electronic and print media leveled by PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, clarified that the money laundering and Chaudhry Sugar Mills' cases against Maryam Nawaz were under investigation in NAB

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) while taking notice of baseless allegations and interpretations in electronic and print media leveled by PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, clarified that the money laundering and Chaudhry Sugar Mills' cases against Maryam Nawaz were under investigation in NAB.

According to a statement issued by the NAB Lahore on Tuesday, Maryam Nawaz besides creating unrest during her appearance outside NAB Lahore after being summoned by the Bureau, had tried to malign the national institutions including NAB, judiciary and law enforcement agencies by leveling baseless allegations only to intervene and influence the pending money laundering and corruption cases against Sharif Family.

The statement added that Maryam Nawaz allegedly had tried to escape from the investigation being conducted against her and create an environment to develop a rift and conflict between the national institutions. Maryam Nawaz through her aggressive statements challenged the law and order situation during her appearance before the NAB Lahore last year when a purposely planned attack was made on national institution while the FIR#2036/20 of said incident was also registered in Chung police station.

Later, the NAB, considering the national interest, political situation and political engagements of Maryam Nawaz had decided not to summon her for a specific time but Maryam Nawaz had taken this decision for granted and continued to challenge the accountability process.

On various occasions, the statements of Maryam Nawaz outside accountability courts and negative criticism on judiciary and NAB were allegedly a bid to malign the accountability process and create a wrong perception in the masses that such cases were base on political perspective.

The NAB had also clarified that Maryam Nawaz not only passed misleading comments pertaining to the NAB's application in Lahore High Court but also distorted the facts.

The NAB was a national institution which as per its mandate believed in performing constitutional and legal procedures by ensuring merit and justice while the Bureau would continue such steps without any discrimination as the NAB was performing a national duty to root out corruption from the country, the statement said.

The NAB had no affiliation with any political party, whereas the each and every step of NAB was for the welfare of the people and the country, the statement concluded.

Related Topics

Lahore Attack Corruption Lahore High Court Maryam Nawaz Sharif National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Law And Order Police Station Money Family Media From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Partly cloudy weather forecast for Balochistan

2 minutes ago

Lifetime achievement award for Rahat Fateh Ali Kha ..

2 minutes ago

Agriculture experts express concern over certified ..

2 minutes ago

Court seeks NAB report on co-accused death in fake ..

2 minutes ago

East Africa Law Society Says Takes Uganda to Court ..

5 minutes ago

Pentagon Views Russia as 'Most Acute Challenge' in ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.