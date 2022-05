Maryam Nawaz likely to visit Bahawalpur today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz is likely to visit Bahawalpur today (Saturday) to address a public rally in connection with Yaum-e-Takbeer celebration.

The sources in PML-N Bahawalpur chapter confirmed that all arrangements had been finalized to accord a warm welcome to their leader Maryam Nawaz here in Bahawalpur.

She will address a big public meeting to be held in connection with Yaum-e-Takbeer celebration at Dring Stadium Bahawalpur.

Maryam Nawaz would also chair a meeting of PML-N leaders and activists here.