Maryam Nawaz Makes History, Becomes First Punjab CM
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 26, 2024 | 01:24 PM
The latest reports say that the PML-N senior vice-president has been elected as the chief minister of Punjab.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 26th, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has been elected as Punjab chief minister.
The session of the Punjab Assembly is underway under the chairmanship of Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan. He has instructed the secretary to begin proceedings without the members of the Sunni Ittehad Council.
Voting for the Chief Minister in the Punjab Assembly commenced, with women casting their votes first.
The Punjab Assembly session started with a half-hour delay, and then the assembly secretary explained the voting procedure, stating that the assembly doors would be closed after a 5-minute interval.
Shortly after explaining the voting procedure, members of the Sunni Ittehad Council started making noise, to which Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan remarked that whatever happens will be according to the constitution.
