Maryam, Nawaz meet Chinese envoy, discuss technology, investment cooperation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif met Jiang Zaidong, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China, to discuss enhancing cooperation in technology, business, and investment.

During the meeting, Nawaz Sharif emphasised the importance of the Pakistan-China friendship, stating, “China is our reliable friend and we are proud of our relationship with this great nation.” He highlighted ongoing welfare projects led by Maryam Nawaz in Punjab, expressing readiness for Chinese collaboration in infrastructure and technology.

CM Maryam Nawaz underscored the potential for creating “economic miracles” through partnership with China, proposing the establishment of “Special Chinese Economic Zones” to attract investment. She noted, “We consider the success of China as our own success,” and emphasized the value of learning from the Chinese model to combat poverty.

Ambassador Jiang Zaidong reaffirmed China’s commitment to its partnership with Pakistan, praising the advancements made during the PML-N government. He expressed enthusiasm for including Punjab in the upgraded China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) vision, with a particular focus on investment in agriculture. Jiang highlighted ongoing initiatives, including training for 1,000 Pakistani farmers in modern agricultural techniques.

The meeting concluded with an invitation for Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to visit China, which she accepted. Jiang noted the historical significance of Pakistan-China relations during Nawaz Sharif's previous tenure and expressed optimism for continued growth under Maryam Nawaz's leadership.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, and other officials were also present at the meeting.