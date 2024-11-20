Maryam Nawaz Meets CM Sarfraz Bugti
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2024 | 09:45 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti to discuss overall political situation of the country along with matters of mutual interest and steps being undertaken for the promotion of inter-provincial harmony.
The CM Punjab while speaking on the occasion said, “People living in Balochistan are like our brothers. Terrorists want to impede development and progress of Balochistan. The progress of Balochistan is akin to development of Pakistan.”
She added that the Punjab government will provide full assistance so as to solve the menace of terrorism.
Mutual cooperation at the provincial level will be further promoted. The journey of development in Pakistan will continue by leaps and bounds. "We will work together to promote national unity and inter-provincial harmony,” she added.
CM Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti said, “CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif is rendering exemplary services to the people of Punjab. We have to work together under a comprehensive strategy for the progress of our dear homeland and prosperity of its people.”
