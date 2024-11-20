Open Menu

Maryam Nawaz Meets CM Sarfraz Bugti

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2024 | 09:45 PM

Maryam Nawaz meets CM Sarfraz Bugti

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti to discuss overall political situation of the country along with matters of mutual interest and steps being undertaken for the promotion of inter-provincial harmony

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti to discuss overall political situation of the country along with matters of mutual interest and steps being undertaken for the promotion of inter-provincial harmony.

The CM Punjab while speaking on the occasion said, “People living in Balochistan are like our brothers. Terrorists want to impede development and progress of Balochistan. The progress of Balochistan is akin to development of Pakistan.”

She added that the Punjab government will provide full assistance so as to solve the menace of terrorism.

Mutual cooperation at the provincial level will be further promoted. The journey of development in Pakistan will continue by leaps and bounds. "We will work together to promote national unity and inter-provincial harmony,” she added.

CM Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti said, “CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif is rendering exemplary services to the people of Punjab. We have to work together under a comprehensive strategy for the progress of our dear homeland and prosperity of its people.”

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Punjab Progress Sarfraz Ahmed Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

13 minutes ago
 Revolutionary initiatives underway for welfare of ..

Revolutionary initiatives underway for welfare of senior citizens: The Sindh So ..

34 seconds ago
 China firmly supports Pakistan's effort of fightin ..

China firmly supports Pakistan's effort of fighting terrorism: Spokesperson

35 seconds ago
 PPP chief pays tributes to Makhdoom Amin on his 9t ..

PPP chief pays tributes to Makhdoom Amin on his 9th death anniversary

37 seconds ago
 All-round performance leads Pakistan U19 to thrill ..

All-round performance leads Pakistan U19 to thrilling win

38 seconds ago
 DPM/FM chairs SDGs Achievement Programme Committee ..

DPM/FM chairs SDGs Achievement Programme Committee meeting

40 seconds ago
Committee expresses satisfaction over PCSIR perfor ..

Committee expresses satisfaction over PCSIR performance

7 minutes ago
 TDCP hosts awareness program for foreign ambassado ..

TDCP hosts awareness program for foreign ambassadors to showcase Cholistan Deser ..

7 minutes ago
 Legacy of Germany's Merkel under fire ahead of mem ..

Legacy of Germany's Merkel under fire ahead of memoirs

7 minutes ago
 Turkish ambassador calls on Speaker Sindh Assembl ..

Turkish ambassador calls on Speaker Sindh Assembly

7 minutes ago
 Azma Bukhari fake video case: LHC dismisses bail p ..

Azma Bukhari fake video case: LHC dismisses bail petition of accused

7 minutes ago
 Action initiated against cattle pens in Nawabshah

Action initiated against cattle pens in Nawabshah

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan