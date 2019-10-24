Maryam Nawaz meets her father at Services Hospital

(@fidahassanain)

Punjab Home dept granted special permission to Maryam Nawaz who fell into tears to see her father at Services Hospital.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-24th Oct, 2019) PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz met her father former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Services Hospital on Wednesday night, the sources said.

According to the NAB sources, the Punjab government allowed request made by PML-N for Maryam Nawaz's meeting with her father at Services Hospital.

PML-N in its request to Punjab Home department said: " It is already in your knowledge that former three-time Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif is not well and was admitted to Services Hospital for treatment while her daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif was going through a trial and was in jail owing to which she was unable to inquire after her ailing father. Therefore, it is requested that special permission be granted to her to visit her ailing father to inquire about his health,".

The Home department granted special permission to her to see her father at Services Hospital.

Maryam Nawaz made a request to accountability court when she was produced there earlier in the day, pleading that at least one hour time should be allowed to her to see her father at hospital but the court rejected her plea. The court also extended till Oct 25 her judicial remand as well as judicial remand of her cousin Yousaf Abbas in Chaudhary Sugar mills case

On Tuesday, the doctors termed the Nawaz Sharif's condition very serious and conducted two test to determine the level of platelets falling down.

The sources at hospital said that Maryam Nawaz fell into tears after meeting her father and was much worried about her father's health.

Strict security arrangments were made on the occasion and no other person of the party was allowed there. They said she also fell ill and was admitted to the hospital but it was not clear yet.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif earlier strongly criticized the govrnment and especially the NAB for commiting delay in treatment of his brother Nawaz Sharif. He said it was intentionally done and Nawaz Sharif was in serious condition. However, the NAB rejected the allegations that it committed any delay in treatment of Nawaz Sharif. "A special team of doctors is always ready for medical checkup of Nawaz Sharif but he (Nawaz Sharif) was not willing his checkup by the NAB's medical team," said the press release issued by the NAB.

On other hand, Punjab's Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that all the best possible resources were being utilized for the treatment of Nawaz Sharif at Services Hospital. She said Nawaz Sharif had no danger of dengue and was being treated by the senior doctors. A senior doctor in Karachi was also asked to arrive in Lahore for special checkup of Nawaz Sharif, she added.

On Monday night, Nawaz Sharif was shifted to Services Hospital from NAB's detention center after his platelets level sharply fell down. The PML-N workers gathered outside the NAB office and chanted slogans against it and the government.