Maryam Nawaz meets PM after acquittal: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said that PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after the decision of Islamabad High Court.

In a tweet, she said that Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Maryam Nawaz on her acquittal and Captain Safdar's acquittal.

While expressing her gratitude to Allah Almighty over acquittal of Maryam Nawaz, she said "Allah Almighty has done great grace, Allah has given great honour."