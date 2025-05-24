Maryam Nawaz most popular leader among youth: Azma Bokhari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has emerged as the most favoured and trusted leader among the younger generation, owing to her commitment to delivering real change through action rather than slogans.

In a statement issued on Saturday, she said the overwhelming enthusiasm witnessed among the youth at recent distribution events of electric bikes, scholarships, and laptops is a testament to CM Maryam Nawaz’s growing popularity.

“Maryam Nawaz has not just made promises—she has won the hearts of young people through concrete steps,” Bokhari said.

She added that the youth of Pakistan are now turning away from politics based on violence and chaos, and are embracing leadership that offers progress and positivity.

She emphasized that the future of Pakistan rests with its young generation, and it is their energy and potential that will shape the nation’s destiny.

The minister concluded by highlighting Punjab’s leading role in development, prosperity, and governance. “This progress reflects CM Maryam Nawaz’s transparent, merit-based, and effective policies,” she said.