Maryam Nawaz moves Lahore Hight Court for removal of her name from ECL

Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Maryam Nawaz has filed an application in the Lahore Hight Court (LHC) again for removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

According to details, the application filed through Advocate Amjad Pervaiz, while Interior Ministry, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman and NAB DG had been made the parties.

The application said that Mayam Nawaz's father was ill, she wanted to look after her and therefore she should be allowed to travel abroad till the final decision on the petition.