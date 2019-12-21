UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maryam Nawaz Moves Lahore Hight Court For Removal Of Her Name From ECL

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 07:10 PM

Maryam Nawaz moves Lahore Hight Court for removal of her name from ECL

Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Maryam Nawaz has filed an application in the Lahore Hight Court (LHC) again for removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Maryam Nawaz has filed an application in the Lahore Hight Court (LHC) again for removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

According to details, the application filed through Advocate Amjad Pervaiz, while Interior Ministry, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman and NAB DG had been made the parties.

The application said that Mayam Nawaz's father was ill, she wanted to look after her and therefore she should be allowed to travel abroad till the final decision on the petition.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Maryam Nawaz Sharif National Accountability Bureau Interior Ministry Exit Control List Federal Investigation Agency Muslim From Court

Recent Stories

Struggling Fiorentina fires manager Montella

1 minute ago

IMF approves $2.9 bn Ethiopia aid package

1 minute ago

Russia slams US sanctions on European gas pipeline ..

1 minute ago

Drive against encroachments continues in Abbottaba ..

1 minute ago

Minister inaugurates girls hostel at King Edward M ..

1 minute ago

Ali Muhammad Khan inaugurates Metrological Office ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.