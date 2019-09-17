Maryam Nawaz needs no certificate for doing public service: Maryam Aurangzeb

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th September, 2019) PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb has said that Maryam Nawaz does not need any post or certificate for doing public service.Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf had filed plea in Election Commission to earn cheap publicity, she added.

Maryam Aurangzeb has said while talking to media men on Election Commission judgment that Maryam Nawaz services to uphold the constitution and law are not hidden from any one.She said in her earlier statement that government is a dengue virus of incompetence and they have destroyed and paralyzed the system.Addressing Prime Minister Imran khan she said "Khan Sahib" number of dengue patients has surpassed three thousand and five deaths caused by dengue is criminal negligence.Dengue attacks are continuing but the chief Minister of Punjab and Minister for health are missing.

Be compassionate on the nerves of people khan sahib, she added.