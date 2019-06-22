Maryam Nawaz opposes charter of economy

(@FahadShabbir)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd June, 2019) Maryam Nawaz, the vice president of the PML-N has termed the opposition's proposed 'charter of economy' as a mazaq-i-ma'eeshat (making a joke of the economy), Maryam said there can be no agreement with the incumbent government, which she said "stole the people's mandate".

While speaking a press conference here on Saturday she levelled heavy criticism at the government during a press conference in Lahore on Saturday accusing it of creating divisions among the masses.She also distanced herself from PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif's decision to support the charter.

"Shehbaz sahib has a lot more political and administrative experience than me. He must definitely have considered things that I am unable to see when he talked about signing a charter of economy.

He has his own opinion," she said.She added that as a citizen of Pakistan and a PML-N member, it was her right to hold and express and opinion.Having said that, she condemned the idea of giving the current government a way out by signing an agreement or charter, and added that Nawaz Sharif who she underlined has the final word on party matters shares her opinion."To sign a charter with a man who has ruined the economy and made people's lives difficult is equivalent to giving him an NRO," she said.

"How can you give them (government) relief over something that they should be held responsible for?"