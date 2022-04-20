Maryam Nawaz pays tribute to martyred Policeman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday paid tribute to Constable Aqib, who was martyred in an exchange of fire with drugs peddlers within the jurisdiction of Shehzad Town Police Station.

In a post on her official Twitter handle, the PML-N leader prayed, "May Allah Almighty elevate the ranks of (the) martyred (policeman) and grant patience to the bereaved family. Amen! We all salute the brave son of the soul."