UrduPoint.com

Maryam Nawaz Pays Tribute To Martyred Policeman

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Maryam Nawaz pays tribute to martyred Policeman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday paid tribute to Constable Aqib, who was martyred in an exchange of fire with drugs peddlers within the jurisdiction of Shehzad Town Police Station.

In a post on her official Twitter handle, the PML-N leader prayed, "May Allah Almighty elevate the ranks of (the) martyred (policeman) and grant patience to the bereaved family. Amen! We all salute the brave son of the soul."

Related Topics

Pakistan Fire Maryam Nawaz Sharif Exchange Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Police Station Drugs Twitter May Muslim Post Family All

Recent Stories

China's Aviation Authority Says No Dangerous Cargo ..

China's Aviation Authority Says No Dangerous Cargoes Found on Board of Crashed B ..

14 minutes ago
 ANF seizes over 1539 kg drugs in 37 operations; ar ..

ANF seizes over 1539 kg drugs in 37 operations; arrests 33 accused

14 minutes ago
 ACs visit Ramazan bazaars to review arrangements

ACs visit Ramazan bazaars to review arrangements

14 minutes ago
 Two injured in Nushki bike-car collision

Two injured in Nushki bike-car collision

14 minutes ago
 China Urges US to Clarify Situation With CIA's Bee ..

China Urges US to Clarify Situation With CIA's Beehive Spyware

14 minutes ago
 DMC South finalizes Youm-e-Ali (R.A) arrangements

DMC South finalizes Youm-e-Ali (R.A) arrangements

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.