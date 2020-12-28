UrduPoint.com
Maryam Nawaz Pictures Everywhere With Glass Of Steel Storms Internet

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 12 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 03:09 PM

Maryam Nawaz pictures everywhere with glass of steel storms internet

Twitteratis are raising interesting questions about steel glass Maryam Nawaz is seen with at different places.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 28th, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz’s pictures holding a “glass of steel” has went viral on social media.

The leader who appears every time with different look on large political gatherings and in long rallies is seen holding the same “glass of steel” in all places.

Twitteraties are making different comments on the pictures of Maryam Nawaz with glass of steel.

The glass in Maryam’s hands has become a mystery for the people.

A user wrote: “Why Naani is always seen with this glass? Any palmist could tell this,”.

Another user said: “ what is the scene of glass of steel in the hands of Maryam Nawaz?,”.

