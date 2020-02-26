Maryam Nawaz plea seeking removal of her name from ECL fixed for hearing

Lahore High Court (LHC) has fixed for hearing petition seeking removal of Maryam Nawaz name from No Fly List

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th February, 2020) Lahore High Court (LHC) has fixed for hearing petition seeking removal of Maryam Nawaz name from No Fly List.The petition pleading removal of name of Maryam Nawaz from ECL will be taken up for hearing on March 11.A two members bench of LHC presided over by Justice Ali Baqir Najfi heard the petition filed by Maryam Nawaz Wednesday.The court also directed Attorney General (AG) to appear before it besides filing reply regarding Maryam Nawaz.Federal government, Interior ministry and FIA have been made respondents in the petition.PML-N Vice president took the plea her name was placed in ECL without hearing her stance.

ECL memorandum is illegal and is in violation of constitution and superior judiciary decisions.

She took the plea that " I want to go abroad to look after my father. I should be allowed to go abroad for once for six weeks till the final decision of the case.She prayed the court to issue directives for returning her passport to her besides setting aside August 20,2018 order for placing her name in ECL declaring it illegal and unconstitutional.It is pertinent to mention here that name of Maryam Nawaz and her father former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif name were placed in EC L in 2018.

Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were outside the country when their Names were placed in ECL by interior ministry. The accountability court had also awarded punishment to them.