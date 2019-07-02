Maryam Nawaz postpones her Sindh visit

PML-N vice president and daughter of former PM Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz has postponed her visit to Sindh on July 7 due to her busy political schedule

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd July, 2019) PML-N vice president and daughter of former PM Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz has postponed her visit to Sindh on July 7 due to her busy political schedule.Maryam was to address public gatherings during her visit to Sindh on July 7 however it has been cancelled.

Now Maryam Nawaz will visit Karachi, Hyderabad and Nawab shah in the mid of August and also address with public gatherings.Maryam Nawaz will also attend the dinner from PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.