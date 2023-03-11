UrduPoint.com

Maryam Nawaz Proceeds Back After 2-day Visit

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2023 | 09:35 PM

Maryam Nawaz proceeds back after 2-day visit

Chief Organizer/Senior Vice President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Maryam Nawaz proceeded back on Saturday evening after 2-day visit of Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Organizer/Senior Vice President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Maryam Nawaz proceeded back on Saturday evening after 2-day visit of Faisalabad.

She was accorded with a rousing reception when she arrived at Faisalabad on Friday afternoon.

Immediately after her arrival, she went to al-Fateh sports Complex and addressed a workers' convention.

Later, she stayed in Faisalabad and held meetings with PMLN leaders.

She also addressed the office-bearers of various PMLN wings during organisational meeting on Saturday. She assured that all wings would be reorganised to save country from culture of hate and violence.

Later, she visited the residence of Rana Sana Ullah Khan Federal Interior Minister and expressed his gratitude on organising workers convention in a most befitting manner.

She also saluted the passion of PMLN workers and said that they should show more zeal and zest to win the upcoming elections with thumping majority.

Before her departure, she also visited the residence of former State Minister Chaudhary Abid Sher Ali and held a meeting with his father Chaudhary Sher Ali.

She also discussed various matters with him about making the party more strong.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Maryam Nawaz Sharif Sports Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Interior Minister Abid Sher Ali Visit Muslim All From

Recent Stories

Shiffrin breaks ski record with 87th World Cup win ..

Shiffrin breaks ski record with 87th World Cup win

3 minutes ago
 'Even' game as Gill ton powers India's reply but A ..

'Even' game as Gill ton powers India's reply but Australia still ahead

3 minutes ago
 UAE Parliamentary Division participates in 35th Se ..

UAE Parliamentary Division participates in 35th Session of IPU&#039;s Forum of W ..

17 minutes ago
 Elon Musk Says Open to SVB Buyout After Tech Lende ..

Elon Musk Says Open to SVB Buyout After Tech Lender Fails

3 minutes ago
 Justice among people is best solution to address t ..

Justice among people is best solution to address today&#039;s global challenges: ..

17 minutes ago
 Former AJK President K H Khursheed remembered on ..

Former AJK President K H Khursheed remembered on 35th death anniversary

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.