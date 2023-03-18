UrduPoint.com

Maryam Nawaz Raises Question Over PTI Workers' Resistance

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 18, 2023 | 02:31 PM

Maryam Nawaz raises question over PTI workers' resistance

The PML-N senior vice president says who is firing and throwing petrol bombs on police if there is only a single woman in Zaman Park at this time.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 18th, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice-president Maryam Nawaz raised a question that who was firing from inside the residence of Imran Khan if there was only a single woman at the time.

Maryam Nawaz also asked that who was throwing petrol bombs on the police personnel if a woman was alone inside there in Zaman Park.

Taking to Twitter, the PML-N senior vice president raised this question.

"Who is firing from inside the residence and who is throwing petrol bombs if she (Bushra Begum) is all alone?," asked Maryam.

Maryam's reaction came at the moment when police entered the house of Imran Khan after breaking the main gate.

The latest reports say that the police claimed to have recovered weapons from the residence of Imran Khan.

The police also arrested dozens of PTI workers and tortured them during the operation.

The operation started after the PTI Chief left for Islamabad to attend hearing of Thoshakhana case.

Reacting to the operation, Imran Khan said that his wife was alone at home. He strongly condemned the attack and said that under what law, it was launched.

It may be mentioned here that the police reached there with heavy machinery and started removing the camps established outside the residence of Imran Khan.

