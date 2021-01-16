Maryam Nawaz reaches judicial complex to see Shehbaz Sharif

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 16th, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz reached Judicial Complex to meet her uncle and party president Shehbaz Sharif.

Large number of party workers gathered there at the premises of the judicial complex who started chanting slogans soon as Maryam Nawaz got off her vehicle to end the premises.

Later, she reached in the same courtroom where Shehbaz Sharif was present for hearing of his cases.

Shehbaz Sharif is facing multiple NAB cases including money laundering, Ramzan Sugar mills and others. His son Hamza Shehbaz, who is opposition leader in Punjab Assembly, is also facing the same case of Ramzan Sugar mills.