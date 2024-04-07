Maryam Nawaz Reaches Masjid-e-Nabawi
Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, reached Masjid-e-Nabawi (SAW) to pay tributes (drood-o-salaam) at the grave of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).
On the occasion, Madam Chief Minister offered special prayers for the development and prosperity of the entire Muslim Ummah, especially the beloved nation. She also prayed for the freedom of oppressed Muslims of Palestine and Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
