UrduPoint.com

Maryam Nawaz Reacts Over Arrest Of Journalist Mohsin Baig

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 16, 2022 | 05:34 PM

Maryam Nawaz reacts over arrest of journalist Mohsin Baig

The PML-N Vice-President says that arrest of the journalist indicates fear in certain quarters and reminders her of Musharraf era.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2022) PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has reacted on arrest of journalist Mohsin Baig.

She has said that the incident reminded her of the last days of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf. Criticism was right of the people and PTI could not escape criticism. But arresting people merely for criticism indicated fear on the part of the those who were at the helms of affairs.

#Journalismisnotcrime has become top trend after arrest of Mohsin Baig. FIA arrested Mohsin Baig earlier today.

A heavy police contingents and FIA officials have conducted raid at the house of journalist Mohsin Baig. During the operation, the reports say, the son of the journalist has fallen injured. They want search of his house and want to collective some secrets or evidences.

On other hand, his pictures and videos are making rounds on the social media in which he is seen holding a pistol and misbehaving with a police constable.

The police have now arrested him and shifted him to the lockdown.

The reports say that the police have booked him under Section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 and other sections of Pakistan Penal Code as he allegedly misbehaved with a police constable, kicked him while holding a pistol.

Taking to Twitter, journalists have condemned arrest of journalist Mohsin Baig and raid at his house.

Shehbaz Baig, the PM’s aide, has also shared the video clip of journalist Baig in which he could be seen holding a pistol in hand and misbehaving with a police officer. A lot of people were present there on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pervez Musharraf Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Social Media Twitter Federal Investigation Agency Top

Recent Stories

Video showing Shahid Afridi hugging Shaheen goes v ..

Video showing Shahid Afridi hugging Shaheen goes viral on social media

15 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs demonstrates &#039;Customs Submarine ..

Dubai Customs demonstrates &#039;Customs Submarine&#039; at Expo 2020 Dubai

21 minutes ago
 Australian pacer Michael Neser out from Pakistan s ..

Australian pacer Michael Neser out from Pakistan squad due to injury

41 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Salem opens &#039;Wonder and Inspirat ..

Abdullah bin Salem opens &#039;Wonder and Inspiration: Venice and the Arts of Is ..

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends signing of MoUs between ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends signing of MoUs between UAE and Cuba

1 hour ago
 UAE announces 957 new COVID-19 cases, 2,538 recove ..

UAE announces 957 new COVID-19 cases, 2,538 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>