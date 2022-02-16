Maryam Nawaz reacts over arrest of journalist Mohsin Baig

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PML-N Vice-President says that arrest of the journalist indicates fear in certain quarters and reminders her of Musharraf era.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2022) PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has reacted on arrest of journalist Mohsin Baig.

She has said that the incident reminded her of the last days of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf. Criticism was right of the people and PTI could not escape criticism. But arresting people merely for criticism indicated fear on the part of the those who were at the helms of affairs.

#Journalismisnotcrime has become top trend after arrest of Mohsin Baig. FIA arrested Mohsin Baig earlier today.

A heavy police contingents and FIA officials have conducted raid at the house of journalist Mohsin Baig. During the operation, the reports say, the son of the journalist has fallen injured. They want search of his house and want to collective some secrets or evidences.

On other hand, his pictures and videos are making rounds on the social media in which he is seen holding a pistol and misbehaving with a police constable.

The police have now arrested him and shifted him to the lockdown.

The reports say that the police have booked him under Section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 and other sections of Pakistan Penal Code as he allegedly misbehaved with a police constable, kicked him while holding a pistol.

Taking to Twitter, journalists have condemned arrest of journalist Mohsin Baig and raid at his house.

Shehbaz Baig, the PM’s aide, has also shared the video clip of journalist Baig in which he could be seen holding a pistol in hand and misbehaving with a police officer. A lot of people were present there on the occasion.