Maryam Nawaz Reacts Over Spy Cameras In Polling Booth For Senate Chairman, Deputy Chairman Election

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 7 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 02:56 PM

Maryam Nawaz reacts over spy cameras in polling booth for Senate Chairman, Deputy Chairman election

The PML-N Vice-President while referring towards today’s Senate Chairman and Deputy Chairman election has said that their “favorite” is now drowning down.  

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12th, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz expressed serious concerns over spy cameras inside the polling booth set up for election of Senate Chairman and Deputy Chairman.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam Nawaz while addressing the “establishment” said that their “favorite” was drowning down despite huge support. She once again came down hard upon the “establishment” for coming in support of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“After refusing of giving NRO to the votes’ thief and failure in the Supreme Court and Election Commission of Pakistan, another serious violation of the Constitution has been done by installing spy-cameras in polling booth in today’s election of Senate Chairman and Deputy Chairman.

The selectors must be thinking that what trouble they had faced which completely avoidable,” said Maryam Nawaz.

In another tweet, Maryam Nawaz directly criticized “establishment” what she called “selectors” and asked them not to support Imran Khan, saying that he had badly tarnished the image of the state institution.

She also called Imran Khan ‘Ata Chor, Cheeni Chor and vote chor and used word “Fauj” in urdu [Army] directly in her tweet to express her reaction on today’s situation in Senate.

