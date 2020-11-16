UrduPoint.com
Maryam Nawaz Reacts To GB Elections, Says It Is Rigged

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 12:39 PM

Maryam Nawaz reacts to GB elections, says it is rigged

The PML-N Vice President says it is significant defeat to the federal government which could not get simple majority in recent elections, used power and state machinery besides the support of "selectors" in this election of Gilgit-Baltistan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 16th, 2020) PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz alleged that GB election was rigged, pointing out that the PTI failed to get even simple majority.

She said PTI government used public institutions, state machinery, changed the loyalities and rigged the elections but despite all these acts it could not get simple majority.

The public, she said, rejected PTI government.

She said the candidates who lost had received more votes as compared to “Lota party” which exposed public’ trust on this what she called puppet government.

“Neither PTI had any existence earlier in Gilgit-Baltistan nor does it has now,” said Maryam Nawaz, adding that all these few seats PTI got in this elections were just because of rigging.

Defeat to the Federal government here is telling the tale of coming days,” said Maryam Nawaz.

She asked the PTI government must look into reality, pointing out that people of Gilgit-Baltistan rejected it.

Maryam also addressed the people of Gilgit-Baltistan thorugh her tweet that they must not lose their courage.

“This wall of sand is about to fall and puppet is about to be over soon,” said the PML-N leader.

