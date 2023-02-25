Maryam Nawaz reacts to Imran Khan’s tweets

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PML-N senior vice-president has come down hard upon the PTI Chief, addressing him, “now watch the spoilt brat’ checkmate you so Godsns and pawns like you are relegated to irrelevance,”.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 25th, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML- N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday directly responded to Pakistan Tehreeke-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan over his tweets, saying that “Now watch the ‘Spoilt brat’ checkmate you so Godsons and pawns like you are relegated to irrelevance,”.

Imran Khan had earlier called her “spoilt brat” and “nurtured on corruption money”.

In response, Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter and responded Imran Khan.

She wrote, “Oh,how the mighty have fallen!Your squeals are not amiss as you have been the king of conspiracies,thriving & surviving on them with the help of your Godfather Faiz & his vestiges. Now watch the ‘spoilt brat’ checkmate you so Godsons & pawns like you are relegated to irrelevance.

In another tweet, Maryam said, “Your "chor daku" narrative has not only fallen flat on its face but from being caught red-handed stealing £190m (Rs 58 b), to yr wife's jewellery& Tosha Khana heist, to signing files for 5 carat diamond ring, you are the first ever PM to be guilty of all forms of corruption. ½,”.

The PML- N senior vice-president also said, “The fact that you are avoiding courts and begging for adjournments is a glaring admission of you being guilty. Plastered leg will no more save you. Man up & face the law,”.