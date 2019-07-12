UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maryam Nawaz Reacts To Judge Arshad Malik's Dismissal

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 01:09 PM

Maryam Nawaz reacts to judge Arshad Malik's dismissal

Says, “This is not a matter to dismiss any judge. It is about dismissing the decision that the judge gave.”

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 12th July, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz has reacted to Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) decision to revoke Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik from his position.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam Nawaz expressed gratitude to Allah and said, “But this is not a matter to dismiss any judge. It is about dismissing the decision that the judge gave.”

“This is not a matter to remove the judge from his post, it is about removing the verdict from the court verdict that was given under pressure,” she added.

In another tweet, Maryam Nawaz said that removing the judge means that the high court has accepted the facts. “If this is so then how can they uphold the verdict that this judge gave?” she asked.

If a punishment has been announced for the judge who gave the verdict then why is Nawaz Sharif not being released who was sentenced by the same judge, the PML-N leader wrote.

In her third tweet, she said, “If a judge is accused of misconduct and he has been removed over it then how a victim of this misconduct can be punished?”

IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq has written a letter to the Ministry of Law and Justice, requesting to remove judge Arshad Malik.

The Law Ministry will issue a final notification regarding judge Arshad Malik's removal.

Earlier in the day, judge Arshad Malik had submitted his affidavit along with his press release in the IHC.

After reviewing the letter, the IHC chief justice Amir Faroor decided to remove the judge from his position.

In a press conference on Saturday, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz revealed a video of Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik allegedly confessing that he convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif on the pressure of hidden forces.

The video was shot by PML-N UK leader and Nawaz Sharif’s supporter Nasir Butt. In the video, judge Arshad Malik is recorded as saying that he is really upset as he did not do justice and his conscience is burdened.

Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik, however, denied the video and termed it fake and assumptive.

He clarified that the conversation that took place on different occasions was presented out of context.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Chief Justice Islamabad Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Twitter Nasir Same United Kingdom Islamabad High Court Muslim Post From Court Judge Arshad Malik

Recent Stories

Number of Tourists in Antarctica Set to Double in ..

1 minute ago

Russia Starts Delivering S-400 Air Defense Systems ..

1 minute ago

Atif Zaman confesses to murdering Mureed, Khizar o ..

15 minutes ago

President Masood calls for value-based education i ..

26 minutes ago

European equities mostly ahead at open 12 July 201 ..

17 minutes ago

Russian, Georgian Lawmakers to Discuss Interparlia ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.