(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Says, “This is not a matter to dismiss any judge. It is about dismissing the decision that the judge gave.”

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 12th July, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz has reacted to Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) decision to revoke Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik from his position.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam Nawaz expressed gratitude to Allah and said, “But this is not a matter to dismiss any judge. It is about dismissing the decision that the judge gave.”

“This is not a matter to remove the judge from his post, it is about removing the verdict from the court verdict that was given under pressure,” she added.

In another tweet, Maryam Nawaz said that removing the judge means that the high court has accepted the facts. “If this is so then how can they uphold the verdict that this judge gave?” she asked.

If a punishment has been announced for the judge who gave the verdict then why is Nawaz Sharif not being released who was sentenced by the same judge, the PML-N leader wrote.

In her third tweet, she said, “If a judge is accused of misconduct and he has been removed over it then how a victim of this misconduct can be punished?”

IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq has written a letter to the Ministry of Law and Justice, requesting to remove judge Arshad Malik.

The Law Ministry will issue a final notification regarding judge Arshad Malik's removal.

Earlier in the day, judge Arshad Malik had submitted his affidavit along with his press release in the IHC.

After reviewing the letter, the IHC chief justice Amir Faroor decided to remove the judge from his position.

In a press conference on Saturday, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz revealed a video of Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik allegedly confessing that he convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif on the pressure of hidden forces.

The video was shot by PML-N UK leader and Nawaz Sharif’s supporter Nasir Butt. In the video, judge Arshad Malik is recorded as saying that he is really upset as he did not do justice and his conscience is burdened.

Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik, however, denied the video and termed it fake and assumptive.

He clarified that the conversation that took place on different occasions was presented out of context.