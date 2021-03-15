(@fidahassanain)

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz says she will not leave the country until the puppet government of Imran Khan is sent packing.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2021) PML-N Vice-President Nawaz has said that they [PTI government] decided to drag couts after they failed to find anything else while NAB was being used as a weapon against her.

Maryam Nawaz said she waited outside the NAB office last year but they did not let her in and instead got stones hurled at her and her parth workers. She questioned as to why she was not summoned or called the whole year.

She expressed these words while addressing the reporters outside Jati Umra on Monday.

Maryam Nawaz categorically said that she would not go abroad even if they came to her by putting her passport in a tray before her.

"I will not go abroad until the PTI's puppet government and puppet PM Imran Khan is sent packing home," said Maryam Nawaz.

The PML-N Vice-President said that Javed Latif was patriot and she knew him well.

Maryam Nawaz's reaction came at the moment when Lahore High Court is all set to hear NAB's plea for cancellation of her bail.

The PML-N leader said she did not fear of being arrested and warned that there would be more strong reaction this time comparatively from the past.

The Lahore High Court will take up today petition moved by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking cancellation of PML-N- Vice-President Maryam Nawaz.

A LHC division comprising Justice Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Asghar Giral will hear the petition of NAB.

A NAB prosecutor had earlier filed the petition before LHC submitting that Maryam Nawaz was on bail for a long time but she was not cooperating with the Bureau teams.

The prosecutor said that they wanted to question Maryam Nawaz regarding her role Chaudhary Sugar Mills and other reference. He asked the court to cancel her bail, so that she could be asked about her alleged in Chaudhary Sugar Mills reference and other cases.

Maryam Nawaz had secured bail from the Lahore High Court in money laundering case against her in Nov 2019.