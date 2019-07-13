UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maryam Nawaz Reacts To PM Imran's Sicilian Mafia' Tweet

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 02:45 PM

Maryam Nawaz reacts to PM Imran's Sicilian mafia' tweet

PML-N Vice President President Maryam Nawaz has responded to PM Imran Khan's Sicilian mafia' statement saying "you're a part of the mafia that pressurises judges into targeting and punishing your political opponents"

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th July, 2019) PML-N Vice President President Maryam Nawaz has responded to PM Imran Khan's Sicilian mafia' statement saying "you're a part of the mafia that pressurises judges into targeting and punishing your political opponents".Taking to twitter, the PML-N leader responded to PM Imran's tweet linking Pakistani mafia' with Italian gangsters who pressurised the state through different tactics."It is you who used the institutions to settle scores with your opponents and defaced and maligned them in the process.

Shame on you," she added.Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan said just like Sicilian mafia, the Pakistani mafia also used the multiple tactics to pressurize the state institutions and the judiciary to protect their billions of rupees laundered and stashed abroad.The prime minister also shared a media report on a testimony of former Italian president Giorgio Napolitano in a case of bombings and violence in Italy involving mafia to coerce the government in 1990.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Twitter Italy Media Government Billion

Recent Stories

NA speaker congratulates Parliamentary cricket tea ..

2 minutes ago

Iraq's former prime minister Abadi hints at comeba ..

2 minutes ago

26 killed in deadly Somalia hotel siege

2 minutes ago

Building of 112 Ukraine Broadcaster Shelled From G ..

3 minutes ago

S.Africa mulls revoking extradition of ex-Mozambiq ..

43 minutes ago

Dutch tourist killed in Malaysia cave floods, guid ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.