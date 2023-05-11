Maryam Nawaz reacts to SC orders about Imran Khan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PML-N senior vice-president says chief justice got happy to see a person who embezzled Rs60b but got more happy by setting him free.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 11th, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-Presidenet Maryam Nawaz reacted to the decision of the Supreme Court regarding arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam Nawaz said, “Chief Justice sahib, you are got happy to see a person who misappropriated Rs60 billion,”. She also said that the Chief Justice got happier by setting him free.

Earlier, The Supreme Court declared Imran Khan's arrest illegal and ordered his immediate release, and also ordered him to reappear before the Islamabad High Court. The top court passed the orders on a plea filed by Fawad Chaudhary against arrest of the PTI chairman.

The Chief Justice remarked that when a person comes to the court, it means they are surrendering before the court, we understand that Imran Khan's arrest was illegal. “You were present in the courtroom on May 8th, you will appear before the Islamabad High Court tomorrow. Whatever decision the High Court makes, you will have to accept it. Imran Khan's arrest was illegal,”.

The Chief Justice said that it is the responsibility of every politician to ensure peace and security.

Imran Khan who was brought there in the courtroom on the orders of the SC, said that “I was abducted by the Rangers personnel, beaten with sticks, this is not even done with a criminal.

After that, I have no knowledge, I still don't know what happened to me,”.

Imran Khan said, "There is media present here, and I want to give a message. I was arrested, but how did I become responsible for violent protests? My mobile phone was taken away, and I don't even know what happened in the country. I have never advocated for unrest. We only want elections in the country. I tell everyone not to cause any harm to public and government properties."

Imran Khan also said that he was taken to the police station and moved around without any explanation. He responded to the NAB notice and wants free and fair elections in the country.

The Chief Justice said, "Start negotiations, and it will bring peace in society. It is a good thing that you are the guardian of people's rights. The statements from both sides have become severe."

Chief Justice observed that Imran Khan is currently in the custody of the Supreme Court.

“Imran Khan will stay at the Police Lines guest House, and if possible, the hearing will be held at the Islamabad High Court at 11 o'clock. Apart from the power of the pen and Allah, we have nothing. Your security is dear to us. Imran Khan will be allowed to meet ten people. Imran Khan's family members, lawyers, and friends will be included in the people who will meet him.”.

Later, the police took Imran Khan to the Police Lines Guest House in Islamabad.