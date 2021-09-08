UrduPoint.com

Maryam Nawaz Request Islamabad High Court For More Adjournment

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)'s Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday once again sought adjournment from Islamabad High Court (IHC) in Avenfield Property reference against her conviction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)'s Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday once again sought adjournment from Islamabad High Court (IHC) in Avenfield Property reference against her conviction.

She requested the court to grant one-month time as she wanted to change her lawyer.

She informed the court that her previous counsel Amjad Pervaiz had expressed excuse from further contesting the appeals due to his ailment.

Maryam Nawaz, who arrived at court rostrum, stated that she wanted to file another petition and requested the bench to firstly hear it before deciding the appeals in Avenfield apartment reference on merit.

Maryam Nawaz said that she wanted to highlight some facts through a new petition.

The court, however, granted the time till September 23, to PML-N's leader to hire a new lawyer.

The court said that it was a legal right of the appellant.

The court further stated that it couldn't further delay the proceeding on appeals in Avenfield Property case as it was already partially heard.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard the appeals of Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt. (reted) Muhammad Safdar who appeared before the court during this day hearing.

It may be mentioned here that an accountability court had announced a seven year and one year jail to Maryam Nawaz and her husband, respectively in above reference. The IHC had suspended the decision of accountability court after the accused challenged their sentences.

