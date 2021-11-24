Maryam Nawaz says ex-CJP’s leaked audio is a charge sheet against him

(@FahadShabbir)

Maryam Nawaz says an American company has analyzed the audio clip and said that it was not edited by anyone.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 24th, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday said that the alleged audio clip of former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar is a charge sheet against him.

Addressing a press conference, Maryam Nawaz said that Saqib Nisar will have to speak the truth one day and tell the whole nation as to why he unjustly awarded sentence to former three-time prime minister.

She said that why the former CJP had said that his audio from various occasions had been spliced together to create this new one when he had already denied it.

Maryam said that a very popular American company analyzed the audio clip of the former CJP and said that it was him. The company had clearly stated that the clip had not been edited in any way, she said

The PML-N leader also raised a question that which speech of the ex-CJP in which he was talking about sentencing PML-N leaders.

It may be mentioned here that former CJP Nisar had already denied the audio clip and said that it was fabricated one.