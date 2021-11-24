UrduPoint.com

Maryam Nawaz Says Ex-CJP’s Leaked Audio Is A Charge Sheet Against Him

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 03:52 PM

Maryam Nawaz says ex-CJP’s leaked audio is a charge sheet against him

Maryam Nawaz says an American company has analyzed the audio clip and said that it was not edited by anyone.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 24th, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday said that the alleged audio clip of former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar is a charge sheet against him.

Addressing a press conference, Maryam Nawaz said that Saqib Nisar will have to speak the truth one day and tell the whole nation as to why he unjustly awarded sentence to former three-time prime minister.

She said that why the former CJP had said that his audio from various occasions had been spliced together to create this new one when he had already denied it.

Maryam said that a very popular American company analyzed the audio clip of the former CJP and said that it was him. The company had clearly stated that the clip had not been edited in any way, she said

The PML-N leader also raised a question that which speech of the ex-CJP in which he was talking about sentencing PML-N leaders.

It may be mentioned here that former CJP Nisar had already denied the audio clip and said that it was fabricated one.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Company May Muslim From

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima&#039;s efforts in supporting active ..

Sheikha Fatima&#039;s efforts in supporting active participation of women in pea ..

8 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai: Pakistan’s Punjab launches two ..

Expo 2020 Dubai: Pakistan’s Punjab launches two new initiatives to promote inv ..

8 minutes ago
 Govt to execute Rs120 bln in Ehsaas Rashan program ..

Govt to execute Rs120 bln in Ehsaas Rashan program, says Sania Nishtar

11 minutes ago
 Indian police arrest four youth in Pulwama

Indian police arrest four youth in Pulwama

51 seconds ago
 UVAS launches project on ‘Capacity Building of d ..

UVAS launches project on ‘Capacity Building of dairy farmers & industry stakeh ..

15 minutes ago
 Petroleum Dealers Association to go on strike from ..

Petroleum Dealers Association to go on strike from tomorrow

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.