UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maryam Nawaz Says Killing Of Coal Mine Workers Is National Tragedy

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 03:06 PM

Maryam Nawaz says killing of coal mine workers is national tragedy

The victim families have agreed to call off their sit in soon after Maryam Nawaz set on the journey to reach there to condole with the victim families.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said that killings of 11 coal miner workers at Mach was a national tragedy.

Maryam Nawaz said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should have visited and condoled with the victim families which had been out at the road to protest along with the bodies of their loved ones.

She expressed these views while talking to the reporters before her departure to Quetta for the victim families in Quetta.

“It’s national tragedy and Imran Khan should have visited the victim families to express condolences but he did not bother to go there,” said Maryam Nawaz.

She said: “ A head of state is like a father who has certain responsibilities,”.

Maryam Nawaz said that she was going to Quetta on the direction of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

“I have security threat there but I’m determined to visit the victim families,” said the PML-N leader, adding that Hazara community was looking towards Prime Minister Imran Khan for fulfillment of their demands.

However, the talks between the government and the victim families of Hazara people have turned to be successful. The victim families have announced to end their sit-in in Quetta, and to bury their loved ones.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Protest Quetta Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Visit Road Muslim Government

Recent Stories

Protests erupt in Senegal capital over virus curfe ..

1 minute ago

Chinese police investigates over 6,800 criminal ca ..

1 minute ago

Weichai takes 60 pct stake in agricultural equipme ..

1 minute ago

US treasury secretary calls Capitol violence 'unac ..

9 minutes ago

China's Hunan reports growing foreign trade

9 minutes ago

Trump pledges 'orderly transition' after Congress ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.