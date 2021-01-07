Maryam Nawaz says killing of coal mine workers is national tragedy

(@fidahassanain)

The victim families have agreed to call off their sit in soon after Maryam Nawaz set on the journey to reach there to condole with the victim families.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said that killings of 11 coal miner workers at Mach was a national tragedy.

Maryam Nawaz said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should have visited and condoled with the victim families which had been out at the road to protest along with the bodies of their loved ones.

She expressed these views while talking to the reporters before her departure to Quetta for the victim families in Quetta.

“It’s national tragedy and Imran Khan should have visited the victim families to express condolences but he did not bother to go there,” said Maryam Nawaz.

She said: “ A head of state is like a father who has certain responsibilities,”.

Maryam Nawaz said that she was going to Quetta on the direction of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

“I have security threat there but I’m determined to visit the victim families,” said the PML-N leader, adding that Hazara community was looking towards Prime Minister Imran Khan for fulfillment of their demands.

However, the talks between the government and the victim families of Hazara people have turned to be successful. The victim families have announced to end their sit-in in Quetta, and to bury their loved ones.