Maryam Nawaz Says Nobody Will Come To Rescue Imran Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 21, 2022 | 03:02 PM

Maryam Nawaz says nobody will come to rescue Imran Khan

The PML-N vice-president claims it is Nawaz Sharif who has led Imran Khan to defeat while sitting abroad.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st , 2022) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran would lose the game and nobody would come to extend support or to rescue him.

Maryam Nawaz said that Imran Khan was afraid of world neural.

She expressed these words while talking to the reporters outside the Islamabad High Court on Monday. The PML-N vice-president also accused Prime Minister Khan of using National Accountability Bureau, Federal Investigation Agency and anti-corruption against the political opponents.

She stated that Imran Khan’s government was below the level in number game, pointing out that PM Imran wanted someone who could come to support him at this difficult time. She said PM Imran wanted someone who could punish opponents.

Maryam also criticized PM Khan, saying that the ruling party slipped from the hands of him. She claimed it was Nawaz Sharif who led him to defeat while sitting abroad.

