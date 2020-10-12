Maryam Nawaz says Oct 12, 1999 was a black-day

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 12th, 2020) PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz recalled 12th October as the black day in the political history of the country.

Maryam Nawaz said Oct 12th, 1999 was a black-day when the honor of the vote and the Constitution was violated and dark era of nine-year started in the political history of the country.

“ 12th October is a black-day when the honor of the vote and the Constitution was violated. And Nawaz Sharif has embarked on this mission to erase such black-days,” said Maryam Nawaz in her tweet.

Last week, Maryam Nawaz and JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman held meeting to discuss movement against the incumbent PTI government.

Both sides agreed on Oct 16 to hold first public show in Gujranwala against PTI government.