Maryam Nawaz says Opponents tried to kill her father but Allah saved him.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 30th, 2020) PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said the opponents had tried their best to take life of her father Nawaz Sharif but Almighty Allah saved him.

She said the opponents were not happy as they could not hurt Nawaz Sharif despite huge efforts.

“The fear of Nawaz Sharif neither let them have peaceful life nor let them enjoy the power,” said Maryam Nawaz Sharif, adding that actually it was punishment to them.

Maryam Nawaz made this statement in reaction to a an image shared by Fawad Chaduahry on social media.

In this image, Nawaz could be seen sitting outdoor at some café while having a cup of tea or coffee with some female family members. Maryam, in another tweet, said the purpose of circulating the image was to insult and abuse the PML-N supremo but the move produced an opposite result.

She went on to say that it was not difficult taking picture of her ailing father when he was along with the women and daughters of his family as these people entered into ICU to make pictures of her ailing mother.