UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maryam Nawaz Says Opponents Tried To Kill Her Father But Allah Saved Him.

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 07:30 PM

Maryam Nawaz says Opponents tried to kill her father but Allah saved him.

Maryam Nawaz has made the statement in reaction to an image shared by Fawad Chaduahry on social media.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 30th, 2020) PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said the opponents had tried their best to take life of her father Nawaz Sharif but Almighty Allah saved him.

She said the opponents were not happy as they could not hurt Nawaz Sharif despite huge efforts.

“The fear of Nawaz Sharif neither let them have peaceful life nor let them enjoy the power,” said Maryam Nawaz Sharif, adding that actually it was punishment to them.

Maryam Nawaz made this statement in reaction to a an image shared by Fawad Chaduahry on social media.

In this image, Nawaz could be seen sitting outdoor at some café while having a cup of tea or coffee with some female family members. Maryam, in another tweet, said the purpose of circulating the image was to insult and abuse the PML-N supremo but the move produced an opposite result.

She went on to say that it was not difficult taking picture of her ailing father when he was along with the women and daughters of his family as these people entered into ICU to make pictures of her ailing mother.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Social Media Cuban Peso Women Family Best

Recent Stories

Additional CS KP reviews Corona situation in KP

3 minutes ago

Railways to operate 40 trains during partial lockd ..

3 minutes ago

EU Calls on US to Reconsider Withdrawal From WHO - ..

3 minutes ago

WASA establishes 9 monsoon emergency camps

7 minutes ago

Fictitious anti-dengue measures will not be tolera ..

7 minutes ago

NCOC seeks provinces’ feedback on negative list ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.