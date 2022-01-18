UrduPoint.com

Maryam Nawaz Says Ouster Of PTI Govt Just Matter Of Days

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 18, 2022 | 02:59 PM

Maryam Nawaz says ouster of PTI govt just matter of days

The PML-N Vice-President says that Nawaz Sharif will return the country soon but his time for return will be decided by the party.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2022) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz said that ouster of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is just a matter of days.

Maryam Nawaz said that Mian Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan soon but his time for return would be decided by the party. She expressed these words while talking to the reporters on Tuesday in Islamabad.

The PML-N vice-president strongly criticized the PTI government, saying that its performance was very poor and even the Federal cabinet members were speaking about this incompetence.

Maryam Nawaz said that people lost their lives owing to the government’s incompetence in Murree and now people could no longer tolerate this government even for even a day.

She stated that PML-N was still united despite repeated attempts, trials and hardships.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Maryam Nawaz Sharif Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Murree Muslim Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

India’s legendry Kathak dance artist Birju Mahar ..

India’s legendry Kathak dance artist Birju Maharaj dies

24 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rasheed warns of more terror-related incide ..

Sheikh Rasheed warns of more terror-related incidents

43 minutes ago
 Lebanon confirms Prime Minister Mikati's visit to ..

Lebanon confirms Prime Minister Mikati's visit to Turkiye early next month

4 minutes ago
 PFA disposes of 1,055 liter adulterated milk

PFA disposes of 1,055 liter adulterated milk

4 minutes ago
 Chinese vice premier stresses stable vegetable sup ..

Chinese vice premier stresses stable vegetable supply during Spring Festival

4 minutes ago
 Putin, Raisi Plan to Discuss JCPOA, Joint Economic ..

Putin, Raisi Plan to Discuss JCPOA, Joint Economic Projects, Other Issues - Krem ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.