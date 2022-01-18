Maryam Nawaz says ouster of PTI govt just matter of days

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PML-N Vice-President says that Nawaz Sharif will return the country soon but his time for return will be decided by the party.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2022) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz said that ouster of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is just a matter of days.

Maryam Nawaz said that Mian Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan soon but his time for return would be decided by the party. She expressed these words while talking to the reporters on Tuesday in Islamabad.

The PML-N vice-president strongly criticized the PTI government, saying that its performance was very poor and even the Federal cabinet members were speaking about this incompetence.

Maryam Nawaz said that people lost their lives owing to the government’s incompetence in Murree and now people could no longer tolerate this government even for even a day.

She stated that PML-N was still united despite repeated attempts, trials and hardships.