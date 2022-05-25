UrduPoint.com

Maryam Nawaz Says Police Recover Huge Quantity Of Weapons From PTI Leaders

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 25, 2022 | 11:28 AM

Maryam Nawaz says police recover huge quantity of weapons from PTI leaders

The PML-N vice-president has termed alleged recovery of weapons from PTI leaders as "ugly face of PTI,".

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 25th, 2022) PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that police recovered large quantity of weapons from the custody of PTI Lahore office bearers.

Maryam Nawaz called it "ugly face of PTI,".

Taking to Twitter, Maryam Nawaz said, "Weapons recovered by punjab Lahore police from vehicles of PTI Lahore office bearers Zubair Niazi and Bajash Niazi. Case registered. This is the ugly face of the so called Long March. These are the intentions. https://t.co/oGZHituEgf,".

The police crackdown on PTI leaders and workers is underway to stop them from long march towards Islamabad today.

The police arrested Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and many others from Lahore in this regard. Now the police and Rangers are high alert in big cities. Imran Khan is in Peshawar and he will try to enter Islamabad by using Attock bridge and the police will stop his march towards Islamabad there.

Rana Sanaullah while talking to a local private tv had ckearly said that they would not allow Imran Khan and his workers to enter Islamabad. He said the government would not allow PTI to spread anarchy and unrest in the country.

