Maryam Nawaz Says Tactics Are Being Used To Target Her Party Ahead Of Senate Polls

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 02:03 PM

Maryam Nawaz says tactics are being used to target her party ahead of Senate polls

The PML-N Vice-President has said that they will surrender before the ruling PTI’s pressure and will continue their political struggle.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13th, 2021) PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said tactics were being used to target her party as the Senate elections were drawing near.

Maryam Nawaz said the PML-N was a fighter party and it would triumph in Senate elections.

“The attempts to get loyalties changed should be stopped at once,” she said.

She expressed these views while talking to the reporters outside her residence in Jati Umra. The PML-N Vice-President was leaving for Daska to see the election campaign for by elections in NA-75.

PML-N fielded Nosheen Zahray Shah against the ruling PTI’s candidate Asjad Malhi. Elections campaigns are on the peak in Sialkot and Daska.

A day earlier, ECP issued notice to Usman Dar for running election campaign of the PTI candidate in Daska and violating code of conduct ahead of by-election in NA-75. However, Usman Dar stepped down voluntarily from the post of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs. The sources said that he would join the office again after by-election in NA-75.

