Maryam Nawaz Says Their Silence Has Exposed PTI Govt

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 hours ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 04:48 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 11th, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President, Maryam Nawaz said that their [PML-N[ silence exposed PTI government more than their words.

Maryam Nawaz said that state terrorism was demonstrated today outside National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office where she went for an inquiry into allegations of illegal transfer of 200 acres of land in Jati Umra, Raiwind.

“It is much easier for me to speak than to remain silent but time has proved that our silence has exposed this government more than our words would have,” said Maryam Nawaz, adding that Nawaz Sharif was allowed to travel abroad by PTI government.

“They must be ashamed of propaganda against former Prime Minister. It is a planned strategy due to which I am not able to travel with him,” Maryam Nawaz said.

She said Nawaz Sharif’s health condition was deteriorating with each passing day.

“I heard doctors’ conversation in which they said that every day they fear they would not see him (Nawaz Sharif) alive, said Maryam Nawaz, pointing out that his heart arteries were 90 percent closed.

Everyone knew of NAB’s character, she added.

