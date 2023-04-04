Maryam Nawaz says they will continue to face disqualification for speaking truth

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PML-N senior vice-president says that Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification—which she believes based on a joke—still l stands today

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 4th, 2023) Pakistan Muslim Leagu-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice-president Maryam Nawaz strongly reacted to the verdict of the Supreme Court, saying that that those who speak truth always faced disqualification as a reward, and they [the PML-N] would continue to face them.

The PML-N senior vice-president made these remarks in response to a tweet done by a local journalist Ajmal Jami.

Maryam wrote, “Fine then! Those who speak the truth have always faced disqualifications as a reward, and they will continue to face them. Remember that Nawaz Sharif's disqualification, which was based on a joke, still stands today. Perhaps you have become accustomed to hiding in black boxes and wandering around with cowards,".

She also said, “the Federal cabinet’s decision to reject the Supreme Court’s verdict is not enough as those who attempted to violate the constitution and the law should be held accountable and punished severely.

The PML-N leader said, “ The decision today is the final blow of the conspiracy that began with the re-writing of the constitution and ended with the presentation of a platter to Imran Khan by the Punjab government in court, saying "take it son, break it, so that in the presence and supervision of facilitators like us, you can be selected again".

She also tweeted,” The work done by Faiz, Khosa, and Saqib Nisar in 2018, the responsibility of which has now been taken up by this bench. The majority of the Supreme Court has rebelled against this frightening and audacious facilitation and one-man show. It is time for parliament to stop this facilitation through its constitutional and legal means,”

