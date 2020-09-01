Maryam Nawaz says they will take part in APC

(@fidahassanain)

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has urged all opposition parties to get united as it is the need of the hour.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 1st, 2020) PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said they would take part in All Parties Conference and would follow the instructions of their leader Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz said that she was hopeful that her father would not stop her from taking part in APC. She expressed these views while talking to the reporters outside the premises of the Islamabad High Court.

“It need of the hour that all parties should be united,” said Maryam Nawaz, pointing that gathering of all parties at APC would show that whether they were united or not.

“Nawaz Sharif is restless to return to Pakistan,” said Maryam Nawaz, adding that but she asked him that he should not come back before his treatment.

“Nobody wants to live far away from his homeland,” she further said.

She stated that they needed to focus on work for Pakistan and not for personal gains and interests. She also pointed out that treatment of her father was continued and the delay was only because of Covid-19

Strict security measures were taken on the occasion of Maryam Nawaz’s appearance before Islamabad High Court.

“Heavy police contingents have been deployed there outside the court premises just to stop the public,” said Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Other PML_N leaders were also present there.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Maryam Nawaz and Captain (r) Safdar are due before Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the proceedings on the appeals filed by Sharif family and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding Avenfield and Flagship references.

According to details, Nawaz Sharif’s appeal seeking exemption from the hearing has also been filed in the court.

Maryam Nawaz received warm welcome by the party workers at Bara Kahu. The PML-N vice-president responded to the greetings and love of the people by coming out of her car and waving back at them.

On the occasion, strict security arrangements have been taken to avoid any untoward incident as security personnel have been deployed on the routes of the court while an area of 500-meter around the court has also been sealed.