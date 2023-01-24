UrduPoint.com

Maryam Nawaz Scheduled To Land In Lahore On Saturday Afternoon: Minister For Information And Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said there had been a slight change in homecoming plan of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz who would now land in Lahore on January 28 at 03:05pm

The minister announced the change in travel plan of the PML-N chief organizer on her twitter handle.

A day earlier, the information minister said that Maryam Nawaz would leave London on January 26 and reach Lahore on January 28, Saturday night at 8 pm.

