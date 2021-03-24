Maryam Nawaz secures till April 12 protective bail ahead of NAB date

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 24th, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday secured protective bail till April 12 ahead of her appearance before anti-graft body.

Maryam Nawaz is due before NAB on March 26.

The Lahore High Court allowed her bail and directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to come up with its reponse on the next date of hearing.

She personally reached Lahore High Court earlier today and moved petition for protection bail. Maryam Nawaz submitted through her counsel that there was strong apprehension that she would be arrested if she appeared before the anti-graft body in the she was summoned for.

She had clearly said earlier that she would continue to fight for justice, supremacy of law and democracy.

she said she would not fear of prison and continue to raise her voice.

"I'm daughter of Mian Nawaz Sharif and I will not fear of these tactics and of the jail. I remained in death cell," said Maryam Nawaz while addressing party workers in a Youth Convention on Sunday.

The PML-N had announced that Maryam Nawaz will appear before NAB along with party workers like it did previously when she was summoned in Land acquisition case.

On other hand, Punjab government approved NAB's plea and declared its location in Lahore as "Red Zone" while Interior Minsitry has also given approval of deployment of Rangers on appearance of PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz.