UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maryam Nawaz Seeking NRO To Enjoy Luxurious Life Abroad: Farrukh

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

Maryam Nawaz seeking NRO to enjoy luxurious life abroad: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Tuesday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz was seeking national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) since the day one to enjoy a luxurious life abroad.

Both Maryam and her father Nawaz Sharif were indulged in the politics of blame game and they were criticizing the country's institutions to meet their ulterior motives and political gains, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif, being an absconder, had deceived whole the nation by fleeing abroad in the wake of health facilities.

He said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was no more as it was rejected by the people.

The opposition parties were perturbed from the economic turnaround as Pakistan's export, agriculture and industry had improved to a great extent under the prudent policies of the incumbent government.

Farrukh accused both the previous governments of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and PML-N for leaving the economy in fragile condition besides bringing the national institutions at the brink of destruction through corrupt practices.The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was revamping and restructuring them since the day one it entered in the corridors of power.

Replying to a question, he congratulated the entire nation on the passage of fiscal budget 2021-22 from the Parliament. The performance of PTI government was much better as compared to the previous governments, he added.

Commenting on the Sindh government, the minister said the provincial government had done nothing for the welfare and uplift of the masses and province so far.

He said there was no democracy in Sindh as its affairs were being handled like dictators.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Democracy Budget Agriculture Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim From Government Industry Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Vivo V21e Launches in Pakistan with 44MP Eye Auto- ..

45 minutes ago

MOFAIC introduces ‘UAE Academic Certificate Smar ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi continues to build towards hosting FINA ..

2 hours ago

German, UK Foreign Ministers Bet Beer on Football ..

10 minutes ago

Search for Survivors at Collapsed Building Site in ..

10 minutes ago

Former South Korean Chief Prosecutor Joins 2022 Pr ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.